Terry ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-113 loss to the Celtics.

Terry logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, scoring a season-high 12 points in the process. While it is good to see him on the floor, he is yet to establish himself as a viable fantasy asset. However, managers should keep an eye on his playing time, just in case he can get to a point where he is flirting with 24 minutes per night.