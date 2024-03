Terry is probable for Monday's game against Washington due to the right calf contusion.

Terry has stepped into a consistent rotational role across his last five games, averaging 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.8 minutes per contest. He appears on track to play, with the same being true of Coby White (hip), who is also listed as probable.