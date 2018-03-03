Nwaba had 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over Dallas.

Nwaba saw over 30 minutes of action for the fifth game in a row, coming away with his second double-double of the season. He has been afforded the starting position with the Bulls going to a youth movement and he has made fantasy owners sit up and take notice. He is not going to put up mindblowing numbers but rebounds well for a guard and is able to contribute across the board. He is absolutely worth a look if you need a jack-of-all-trades type bench player.