Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Participates in practice again

Valentine (ankle) will participate in portions of practice Sunday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It seems definite that Valentine is getting healthier, as the former Michigan State star has been nursing an ankle injury the past few weeks which has held him out of practice. It's likely that Valentine will be a game-time decision for the Bulls' season opener at Philadelphia on Thursday.

