Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Plays team-high 36 minutes Monday

Valentine recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 116-107 loss to the Rockets.

Valentine has his most all-around game of the season Monday night, contributing heavily from three-point range, hitting a season-high five three-pointers. The Bulls are looking for playmakers, and Kris Dunn along with Valentine have both stepped up recently. The former Michigan State star could continue to see a lot of usage on a weak roster and starting lineup.