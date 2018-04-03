Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will undergo knee procedure
Valentine will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday.
Valentine will undergo a "debridement" procedure on the knee after he'd experienced pain and swelling in recent weeks. Obviously, he'll miss the remainder of the season, and while his recovery will extend into the offseason, he should be back to 100 percent well before the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Valentine joins Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine as Bulls who have already been shut down for the rest of the season.
