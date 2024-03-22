Green agreed to a 10-day contract with the Bulls on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green will begin his second stint with the Bulls, with whom he appeared in 113 games over the past three seasons. After attending training camp with the Warriors in October and getting cut, Green has spent the entire 2023-24 campaign to date with Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 10 games with Santa Cruz, Green had averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.1 three-pointers, 0.7 assists and 0.7 blocks in 22.2 minutes per contest.