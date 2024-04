Green closed Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game loss to the Heat with 12 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 17 minutes.

Green led Chicago's bench with 12 points, but his effort wasn't enough to help his team advance to the opening round of the postseason. He finished the 2023-24 campaign on a high note by putting up 10 or more points in seven of eight appearances over his final month of action.