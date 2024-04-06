Green registered 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the Knicks.

Green returned from a one-game absence due to personal reasons and played a key role in Chicago's win, leading the team in scoring and providing a huge lift off the bench on both ends of the court. Green has played just four games for Chicago this season, but he should continue to play a prominent role off the bench down the stretch.