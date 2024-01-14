Carter totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and one rebound over 24 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 win over the Spurs.

Carter and Ayo Dosunmu (21 points) delivered a scoring punch off the bench with the Bulls effectively operating with an eight-man rotation sans Patrick Williams (ankle). Carter hadn't appeared in Chicago last two contests, seemingly as DNP-CDs. The 28-year-old is shooting just 36.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from deep across 39 appearances for the Bulls this season, but perhaps Saturday's scoring performance will yield momentum.