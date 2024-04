Carter notched three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound across six minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Knicks.

Carter suited up for just the second time in the past six games, continuing his disappointing season. Entering draft season, he was seen as a viable late-round flyer given what the Bulls had invested in him. However, it was quickly apparent that he was not going to be prioritized, culminating with him being ranked well outside the top 350 in nine-category leagues.