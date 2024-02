Carter supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in five minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Carter failed to score in five minutes, continuing his disappointing season. Seen as a potential starting option coming into the season, Carter has failed to carve out a consistent role. In 13.7 minutes per game, he is averaging just 5.1 points and 1.2 assists, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard leagues.