Carter ended Monday's 136-126 victory over the Hawks with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes.

Carter stepped into a substantial role with Alex Caruso (toe) inactive. His 25 minutes played marks a season high, and Carter's lack of sizable workloads is the major limiting factor precluding him from being a viable streaming candidate for threes.