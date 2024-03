Bitim amassed 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 127-92 loss to the Mavericks.

Bitim bested his previous career high of 10 points en route to his second double-digit scoring performance of the season Monday. He led Chicago in scoring amid an abysmal offensive showing at home, with no starter exceeding 13 points. Chicago was down 44-16 at the end of the first quarter in a game that quickly slipped away.