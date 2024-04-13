Bitim is listed as probable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Knicks due to left wrist soreness.
Bitim is coming off his first start of the season. He produced six points (1-6 FG) and two rebounds across 25 minutes in the contest. It remains to be seen if the Bulls will again be without several starters or not in Sunday's contest.
