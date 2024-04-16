Bitim will miss the remainder of the postseason after suffering a detached retina in his right eye.

Bitim did not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Knicks, but he earned his first start of the season two days prior, posting six points in 25 minutes of action. The Turkish native was not carrying an injury designation prior to Tuesday's announcement, so it's unclear exactly how he suffered the injury. The 25-year-old finishes his abridged campaign averaging 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from the field in 11.7 minutes per game across 23 appearances.