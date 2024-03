Bitim provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across four minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Nets.

Bitim played fewer than 10 minutes for the fifth straight game, continuing to serve as a depth piece off the bench. After playing meaningful minutes for a handful of games earlier in the month, Bitim has performed a disappearing act of late, averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds over the past two weeks.