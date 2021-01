Porter put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 111-108 win over Portland.

Porter logged both his second double-double and 20-point game in four starts since Lauri Markkanen entered the league's COVID protocols. With the latter likely to miss at least another three games, the former should continue to see plenty of opportunities. The 27-year-old has failed to score double-digit points just once in eight outings this season.