Porter announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday.

Waived earlier Monday by the Jazz after he was unable to work out a buyout agreement with the team prior to the March 1 deadline for postseason eligibility, Porter won't end up suiting up for Utah and will call an end to his career. The No. 3 overall pick by the Wizards in the 2013 NBA Draft, Porter's career spanned 11 seasons and included five stops, with the 30-year-old forward averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 527 regular-season games. Porter enjoyed his best seasons with the Wizards and was an underrated fantasy contributor at his peak due to his efficiency scoring and plus contributions in the three-pointers and steals categories, but injuries have slowed him since leaving Washington. In his statement Monday, Porter acknowledged that his body wasn't allowing him to play at the level he expected, which prompted his retirement. Before Utah acquired him from Toronto in February, Porter had appeared in just 15 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 11.6 minutes per contest.