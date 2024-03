The Jazz waived Porter on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The writing has been on the wall for a while, as Porter has been away from the team and never made an appearance. Due to the timing of this transaction, Porter will not be eligible for the postseason if he's picked up by a contender. He was previously with Toronto, making 15 appearances with averages of 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds.