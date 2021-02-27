Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Porter (back) has been ramping up his activity "quite a bit" of late, but the forward has not yet resumed practicing with the team, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls aren't putting a timeline on Porter's return from the back injury, but Donovan's comments hint that the 27-year-old will most likely be held out for the team's final three games before the All-Star break. Once he's cleared to play again, Porter will likely step back into the 20-to-25-minute role off the bench that he held prior to being shut down with the injury, though the Bulls will presumably hold him out of one half of back-to-back sets.