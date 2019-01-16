Arcidiacono offered 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 19 minutes in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The second-year guard turned in his second double-digit scoring effort over the last three contests, a brief surge after a multi-game stretch of pedestrian production. Arcidiacono hadn't scored more than five points in the seven games prior to the current stretch, a sample that includes a trio of scoreless efforts. Kris Dunn's return to health Dec. 10 naturally led to a dip in production for Arcidiacono, but he'll regain some relevance if he can keep up his recent improvement over an appreciable span of games.