Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting Saturday
Arcidiacono will start Saturday against the Cavs, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls will mix things up at point guard and go with Arcidiacono over Cam Payne in a move that ultimately won't mean much for fantasy implications. Arcidiacono played 33 minutes in the Bulls' last game against New Orleans and finished with 11 points, three boards and two assists.
