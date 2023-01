Oliver secured 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, a steal and a block across 23 minutes of Sunday's 152-118 win over Santa Cruz.

Oliver stepped into a larger role with Scotty Pippen (concussion) sidelined and poured in 16 points. The 26-year-old has appeared in eight regular season contests, averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 18.2 minutes.