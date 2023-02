Oliver submitted nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes of Thursday's 125-99 win over the Vipers.

Oliver stepped into a larger role Thursday with Devin Cannady (undisclosed) and L.J. Figueroa (knee) sidelined and nearly scored in double figures. However, he committed four fouls in his 15 minutes and finished with a team-low negative three plus-minus.