Oliver logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-98 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Oliver is averaging 13.2 points and 23.7 minutes across 10 G League games this year. He possesses the averages in spite of fellow forwards Mason Jones or Paris Bass being more favored rotation players.