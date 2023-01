Oliver recorded 16 points (8-10 F), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes of Thursday's 127-117 win over the Cruise.

Oliver was incredible off the bench, posting a team-high 11 rebounds and scoring 16 points on 80 percent shooting in just 21 minutes of action. Thursday's outing was certainly his best performance of the regular season and could earn him more opportunities moving forward.