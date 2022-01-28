Oliver logged 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 24 minutes during a 127-124 win Wednesday against the Memphis Hustle.

Since his previous NBA contract expired, Oliver has been a backup for the South Bay Lakers. He is averaging 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds across five G League games. However, the emergence of fellow forward Mason Jones -- who is averaging 29.3 points and 9.1 rebounds -- could negatively affect Oliver's statistical upside like it somewhat did Wednesday.