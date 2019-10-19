Payne was waived by the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Payne, who joined the Raptors in the offseason after averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 40 games for Chicago and Cleveland last year, was waived Saturday. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance he'll join Raptors 905 for the start of 2019-20.