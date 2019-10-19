Cameron Payne: Waived by Raptors
Payne was waived by the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Payne, who joined the Raptors in the offseason after averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 40 games for Chicago and Cleveland last year, was waived Saturday. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance he'll join Raptors 905 for the start of 2019-20.
More News
-
Raptors' Cameron Payne: Joining Raptors•
-
Mavericks' Cameron Payne: Continues building case in loss•
-
Mavericks' Cameron Payne: Solid first impression•
-
Mavericks' Cameron Payne: Joins Mavs for summer league•
-
Cameron Payne: Won't stick with Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: Does nothing in spot start•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...