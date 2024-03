Payne is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Toronto, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Payne joins the first unit while Tyrese Maxey (hip) is unavailable Sunday. Payne is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 made threes in 26.7 minutes across three starts this month.