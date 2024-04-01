Payne posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 38 minutes in Sunday's 135-120 win over Toronto.

Payne got the starting nod Sunday with Tyrese Maxey (hip) inactive, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three to go along with a trio of assists and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in a high-scoring victory. Payne set season-high marks in both scoring and in threes made, having surpassed the 20-point mark in three games and burying five or more threes on three occasions.