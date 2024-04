Payne will enter the first unit for Sunday's game against San Antonio.

Payne will make his third start in the last five games, capitalizing on the absence of Kyle Lowry (rest) to join Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. In his previous two outings with the first five, Payne averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 34.0 minutes.