Payne posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over Detroit.

Payne was inserted into the starting lineup Tuesday due to Tyrese Maxey being ruled out with a hip injury. Payne didn't do much on offense , but he didn't have to with reigning MVP Joel Embiid on the floor. Payne continues to be a pest on defense, recording two or more steals in three of his last four games.