Osman scored six points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and three assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

Osman got his first start of the season in the absence of Isaac Okoro (foot) and Kevin Love (calf). However, he couldn't convert on the opportunity, failing to find his shot and meaningfully produce in any other area of the stat sheet. Should Osman maintain a similar role Thursday against the Pacers, he could bounce back to post decent stats as he entered the game having shot 16-for-29 from the field.