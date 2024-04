Osman (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Osman's season will officially come to an end, though he's considered day-to-day. Playing in his first season with the Spurs, Osman produced averages of 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes per game.