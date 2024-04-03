Osman has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right ankle injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He will end the contest with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes.

Osman left Tuesday's game with 0:07 remaining in the second quarter after rolling his right ankle and won't return. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Zach Collins are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Osman's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with New Orleans.