Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Osman continues to deal with an ankle injury and will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game. His final chance to suit up this year will be Sunday against the Pistons, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain sidelined for the regular-season finale since the Spurs aren't in playoff contention.