Osman ended Sunday's 122-99 victory over the Clippers with 29 points (11-13 FG, 7-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.
Osman was basically flawless from the field in the win, putting together easily his best game of the season. Up against an undermanned Clippers team, Osman was able to get to his spots with ease, while also chipping in three combined defensive stats. This is an encouraging performance, although given he had not scored more than 15 points since early January, there is no reason to make any moves.
