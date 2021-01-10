Osman had nine points (4-13, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 100-90 loss to the Bucks.

The 25-year-old received his third straight start and has 29 points while shooting 11-for-44 from the field and 5-for-26 from three during that stretch. Osman may continue to start while Collin Sexton (ankle), Darius Garland (shoulder) and Kevin Love (calf) remain sidelined, but he'll need to improve his shooting to retain a significant role when Cleveland is a full health.