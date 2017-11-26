Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Recalled from G-League
Osman was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
The 22-year-old hasn't been a part of the Cavs' regular rotation thus far, so the team sent him to the Canton Charge on Saturday for an opportunity to see big minutes in a game setting. Osman has appeared sparingly in only five games for the Cavs in the month of November.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Assigned to G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores career-high seven points in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Draws start Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Questionable for Sunday's exhibition•
-
Cedi Osman: Signs with Cavaliers•
-
Cedi Osman: Plans to head to NBA in 2017-18•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...