Osman was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old hasn't been a part of the Cavs' regular rotation thus far, so the team sent him to the Canton Charge on Saturday for an opportunity to see big minutes in a game setting. Osman has appeared sparingly in only five games for the Cavs in the month of November.

