Osman offered nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Osman saw 20-plus minutes for the second time this season, and he responded with a pretty decent effort. This was his 42nd appearance of 2017-18, but the rookie forward has seen double-digit minutes in only 15 of those tilts. It's possible that Osman is in the process of earning a more reliable role. Nevertheless, with the Cavaliers being so active in terms of discussing deals to upgrade the roster, it's also just as possible that Osman was merely being showcased in advance of Thursday's trade deadline.