Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores season-high 18 points
Osman had 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 143-101 loss at Dallas.
Osman has remained fairly consistent with his playing time, but he has managed to score 10 or more points just twice over Cleveland's last seven outings. He will aim to deliver another solid performance Saturday against a struggling Blazers team.
