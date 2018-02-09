Osman will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Hawks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With coach Tyronn Lue needing more energy on the defensive end, Osman ended up playing 21 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Timberwolves and scored nine points and four rebounds. And while his insertion into the starting lineup is likely just do to the fact that the Cavaliers will be light on players Friday following their roster turnover at the trade deadline Thursday, Osman looks to have earned a spot in the team's rotation given what he brought on both sides of the ball. With Cleveland expected to be lacking quality depth against Atlanta, Osman could be in store for a heavy dose of minutes Friday and may be a cheap DFS option with upside.