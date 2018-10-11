Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Won't play Friday
Osman (ankle) is out Friday against the Pistons, Spencer Davies of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Osman exited Monday's preseason contest against the Pacers due to ankle soreness. There's no indication the injury is serious, and coach Ty Lue is likely giving Osman the night off to keep him fresh for the regular-season opener.
