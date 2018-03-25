Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Won't play Sunday vs. Nets
The Cavaliers are listing Osman (hip) as out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Per the Cavaliers' game notes, Kyle Korver (personal) and Jeff Green (illness) are also unavailable, leaving the team shorthanded on the wing once again. The matchup with the 23-50 Nets shouldn't require LeBron James to handle significant minutes if the Cavaliers are able to take care of business, so extra playing time could open up for J.R. Smith and John Holland given the lack of other options available at small forward.
