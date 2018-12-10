Nwaba (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba is set to miss a ninth straight game as he continues to battle a knee injury. The 25-year-old remains without a concrete return timetable, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Knicks.