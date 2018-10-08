Nwaba (groin) will remain out for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba is dealing with a tweaked groin and is set to miss a second straight contest as a result. The Cavaliers haven't provided any sort of updated timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be day-to-day moving forward and can also be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons. The Cavaliers could be a little short of depth on the wing with guys like Rodney Hood (ankle) and Jordan Clarkson (rest) also sitting out Monday.