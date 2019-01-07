Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Out for at least week
Newaba (ankle) is still about a week away from returning, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Nwaba, who has been sidelined since Dec. 23 due to a hampering left ankle sprain, will presumably miss at least the Cavaliers' next three games as he continues to recover. Alec Burks, Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman will likely see more minutes at the shooting-guard position because of Nwaba's absence for the next three contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.