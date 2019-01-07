Newaba (ankle) is still about a week away from returning, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Nwaba, who has been sidelined since Dec. 23 due to a hampering left ankle sprain, will presumably miss at least the Cavaliers' next three games as he continues to recover. Alec Burks, Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman will likely see more minutes at the shooting-guard position because of Nwaba's absence for the next three contests.