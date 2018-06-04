Hill poured in 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Cleveland's 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Hill was an ideal third wheel to LeBron James and Kevin Love, checking in with his best scoring total since Game 6 of the conference finals versus the Celtics, and his second highest of the postseason altogether. The 10-year veteran was especially effective from behind the arc, generating his best success rate from distance (50.0 percent) in any postseason game where he'd taken more than two three-point attempts. Having more than doubled his scoring total from Game 1 on Sunday, Hill will likely need to bump up his production yet again to help the Cavaliers slice the Warriors' 2-0 series lead in Wednesday's Game 3.