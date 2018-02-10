Hill will make his Cavaliers debut starting at point guard for Sunday's tilt against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

In what was an expected move, Hill will take over the reigns as the Cavs' starting point guard following the trade of Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers. It's unclear if he'll see more than the 26.6 minutes per game he was garnering in Sacramento given the presence of Jordan Clarkson as well, though Hill's ability as a three-point shooter and defender is something Cleveland has been looking for from that position. Back in 2016-17, Hill saw 31.5 minutes per game with the Jazz, averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals.